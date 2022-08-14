Man who accused barber of 2018 kidnapping charged with lying to police

A man found tied up near an I-190 exit ramp four years ago who told police he was kidnapped by his barber and held in a basement for days has been charged with lying to police.

Donnie V. Currie, whose story of alleged abduction led to incarceration of a Black Rock barbershop owner and criminal charges that were later dropped, faces six misdemeanor charges, including perjury and making false statements.

Currie, 44, is accused of lying to a Buffalo police detective during an interview at Erie County Medical Center, an interview conducted the day in October 2018 he was found with his hands tied behind his back by a cellphone charging cord on the grass near the Vulcan Street exit.

Four days later, he told the same story in an interview at the Northwest District station on Hertel Avenue, according to court documents.

Currie has been charged with two counts of third-degree perjury, two counts of making a false written statement and two counts of second-degree making a false sworn statement. He's being represented by the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.

After charges against him were dropped, barber Pablo O. Alicea told The Buffalo News that the news of his arrest decimated his business.

Police and prosecutors never provided any evidence that corroborated Currie's allegations, Thomas J. Eoannou, the barber's attorney, said at the time.

"Pablo was arrested based on the false allegations of kidnap and assault. He faced 25 years in jail and for a period of time was unable to make bail," Eoannou said Thursday. "His reputation in the community was nearly ruined. This case is a perfect example of how easy it is for innocent people to be wrongly accused and arrested. Pablo is thankful that charges of perjury were brought against the false accuser and credits the District Attorney's Office and Buffalo police for following through with this investigation and clearing his name."

This caper came to law enforcement's attention shortly before noon Oct. 16, 2018, when police received a 911 call about a man on the ground near the Vulcan off-ramp. Currie, then 40, was breathing but unresponsive when located by emergency responders.

Currie claimed he had been held, and possibly drugged, over the course of more than three days, since the evening of Oct. 12. He told police his barber and others snatched him from a Niagara Street barbershop, where a bag was placed over his head and he was put into a vehicle.

He told police he was given only liquids while in the basement, which he believed may have contained some kind of drug.

About seven hours after Currie was found, Buffalo police arrested Alicea and charged him with kidnapping and other counts, including two other felonies.

The criminal case against Alicea was dismissed in Buffalo City Court in January 2019. That's when District Attorney John Flynn said he believed Currie made it all up.

What did the district attorney base that on? Investigators found surveillance video of Currie using an ATM at a Riverside mini-mart during the time he claimed he was held captive.

Additionally, there was a receipt for pizza purchased Oct. 14, 2018, with Currie's bank card, food that was delivered to a co-workers home. Currie's signature was on the receipt.

Authorities also obtained video from a house near the part of the highway where he was found from about 90 minutes prior to him being found. It shows him parking his car, apparently uninjured, and walking toward the highway.

"While I will concur that this whole story is very unusual, and doesn't come across my desk every day," Flynn said after charges against the barber were dropped, "what does come across my desk every day are dumb people."

An arrest warrant was issued in 2019.

At about 5:45 a.m. May 5, Amherst police investigating an unrelated complaint at a motel on Main Street in Amherst encountered Currie and turned him over to Buffalo police because of the outstanding warrant.

Currie, who at the time of that arrest listed a home address in Bradford, Pa., was arraigned in city court that morning. Because the charges did not make him bail eligible, a judge released him on his own recognizance.

In June, the judge issued a bench warrant after he failed to appear at a scheduled court appearance, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Cheektowaga police detained Currie on July 29 on the outstanding warrant and turned him over to Buffalo police. When he was booked, he gave police a home address of the Buffalo City Mission.

He's scheduled to appear in city court Friday.