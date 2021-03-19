 Skip to main content
Man who accidentally shot girlfriend at Walden Galleria restaurant gets a year in jail
A Town of Tonawanda man who accidentally shot his girlfriend a year ago in Texas de Brazil Steakhouse in the Walden Galleria and pleaded guilty in a separate drug case was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Anthony J. Ciccarelli

An Erie County Court judge sentenced Anthony J. Ciccarelli, 20, of the Town of Tonawanda, to a year in jail.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Anthony J. Ciccarelli, 20, for the accidental shooting and a drug possession case stemming from an arrest in Cheektowaga in October, prosecutors said.

Ciccarelli pleaded guilty in September to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. In March 2020, he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the thigh with a stolen handgun that was in his pocket, the District Attorney's Office said. The girlfriend has recovered from her injuries.

Ciccarelli pleaded guilty in February to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with an arrest in which police found a small quantity of marijuana and more than half an ounce of cocaine in his vehicle.

