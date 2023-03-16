A man who is wanted on two counts of murder in Atlanta, Ga., was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Wednesday at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, according to a spokesman for the agency.

The spokesman said 36-year-old Dontavia Timmons was detained at the international border after Customs and Border Protection officers discovered he had an active National Crime Information Center warrant for homicide in Fulton County, Ga. Further investigation confirmed that the warrant also included charges for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone said in a statement Thursday that Timmons' arrest was a prime example of the dangerous individuals Customs and Border Protection officers may encounter at U.S. ports of entry.

"The arrest of this individual will hopefully bring some solace to the victim’s family. We thank our law enforcement partners for working alongside us ensuring that this fugitive is brought to justice," Gaetano said.

After confirming the warrant with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Timmons was turned over to New York State Police and is being held in the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office where she is awaiting extradition to Georgia.