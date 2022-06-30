 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted in kidnapping of his 10-month-old daughter is arrested

Anthones D. Mullen
Courtesy of Niagara County Sheriff's Office
An Amherst man who was wanted in the kidnapping of his 10-month-old daughter has been arrested, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Thursday.

According to a statement released by the sheriff, 37-year-old Anthones D. Mullen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on outstanding warrants related to the non-custodial abduction of his daughter on June 11 in Buffalo. An Amber Alert for the missing Lockport baby was issued and then canceled two hours later after a family member brought the child to police in Buffalo.

Mullen, meanwhile, remained on the run until his arrest by the U.S. Marshals, Filicetti said in a statement. He was turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and transported to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await his arraignment on several charges.

Mullen was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree and second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary, first-degree and second-degree reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child as a result of the abduction.

He has several other outstanding bench warrants on which he will be arraigned while in custody, Filicetti said.  

