Man wanted for questioning following fatal shooting Wednesday

Buffalo Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday morning, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, a woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle just after 8:30 a.m. near Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city's Leroy neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wanted for questioning is Adam Bennefield, 45. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Police say he is possibly armed and considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on Bennefield's whereabouts is asked to call 911.