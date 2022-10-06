 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Man wanted for questioning following fatal shooting Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday morning, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, a woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle just after 8:30 a.m. near Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city's Leroy neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wanted for questioning is Adam Bennefield, 45. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Police say he is possibly armed and considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Bennefield's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News