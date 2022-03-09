Man takes plea deal in fatal Niagara Falls stabbing

John Moore, a man with a history of violence and mental health issues, pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing a man to death in the victim's Niagara Falls apartment.
Moore, 60, killed William Harrison, 69, on Nov. 14, 2020, in Niagara Towers, 901 Cedar Ave. It happened seven weeks after Moore was placed on probation in a domestic violence case.
Moore, who had been indicted on a murder charge, admitted to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.
Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano promised Moore a sentence of no more than 15 years when he returns to court May 18.
"The court could go as low as eight years," defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin said.
The result didn't sit well with some of the victim's relatives.
"I don't think it's right. My brother's not going to be dead for 15 years," said Homer Harrison, William's Harrison's brother.
He said Moore "should be in prison for the rest of his life, is my opinion."
"I'm not at all happy he was allowed to take the plea," said April Daniels, the victim's sister.
"No time period brings their brother back. That's the sad reality of it," Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.
"In any case of this nature we always talk to representatives of the victim's family," Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said. He said he talked to "multiple members of the family who were on board with the plea."
He said the plea was "based upon the facts and circumstances of the case."
Moore, who was originally charged with first-degree burglary as well as murder, forced his way into Harrison's apartment, the victim's brother said.
Wydysh said Moore and Harrison had a friend in common, who was in the apartment at the time.
In May 2021, now-retired Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ruled Moore mentally incompetent to stand trial, and committed him to a state psychiatric facility where he was treated for nearly six months, Wydysh said.
It was the second time in recent years Moore was committed to mental treatment. In 2018 and 2019, Moore spent about six months in a psychiatric facility during the course of a case in which he was charged with assaulting his girlfriend.
That case ended Sept. 28, 2020, when then-County Judge Sara Sheldon ruled Moore had successfully completed treatment and sentenced him to probation on a criminal contempt misdemeanor.
Less than two months later, Moore killed William Harrison.
"He should have been in jail for domestic violence," said Daniels. "Give him 15 years so he can get out and continue his destruction of people?"
Also Wednesday, Moore admitted violating probation by killing Harrison. Ottaviano said he will sentence Moore to one year for that, but it will be served simultaneously with the manslaughter sentence.
Moore's record also includes four years in state prison, from 2007 to 2011, for striking a 67-year-old man in the head with a beer bottle on Third Street in the Falls.