Man takes plea deal in fatal Niagara Falls stabbing

Niagara Falls man arrested after fatal attack A Niagara Falls man has been arrested for second-degree murder following a fatal attack Satu…

"In any case of this nature we always talk to representatives of the victim's family," Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said. He said he talked to "multiple members of the family who were on board with the plea."

He said the plea was "based upon the facts and circumstances of the case."

Moore, who was originally charged with first-degree burglary as well as murder, forced his way into Harrison's apartment, the victim's brother said.

Wydysh said Moore and Harrison had a friend in common, who was in the apartment at the time.

In May 2021, now-retired Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ruled Moore mentally incompetent to stand trial, and committed him to a state psychiatric facility where he was treated for nearly six months, Wydysh said.

It was the second time in recent years Moore was committed to mental treatment. In 2018 and 2019, Moore spent about six months in a psychiatric facility during the course of a case in which he was charged with assaulting his girlfriend.