Man takes manslaughter plea in 2020 fatal stabbing inside Buffalo convenience store

As his murder trial was set to begin Monday, a Buffalo man admitted he fatally stabbed a 29-year-old man more than two years ago inside a convenience store.

Quinton Q. Turner, 30, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ronald Green.

Turner was scheduled to begin a bench trial on a second-degree murder charge before County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Monday.

A condition of the plea was an agreement that the judge would sentence Turner to between 20 and 25 years in prison.

Green was stabbed six times at about 5 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, inside Mandella Market, at East Ferry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Authorities have not released any information about a potential motive in the case.

In pleading guilty to the manslaughter charge, Turner admitted he was attempting to cause Green a serious physical injury. In order to prove a murder charge, prosecutors would have had to prove Turner intended to kill Green.

Turner was subsequently taken into custody by U.S. marshals in North Carolina.

Green's family was willing to support the plea agreement if Turner was guaranteed to receive a sentence of 20 to 25 years, Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge told the judge.

Judges typically are able to impose a sentence for first-degree manslaughter of anywhere between 5 and 25 years in prison.

As another condition of the plea, Turner agreed to waive his right to appeal, aside from rare legal exceptions.

Turner, who continues to be held without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced May 23.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.