Man taken into custody twice at scene of Niagara Falls junkyard fire

A man was taken into custody twice at the scene of a junkyard fire – once late Monday after the original blaze and again when another fire broke out early Tuesday, Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony Restaino reported.

Restaino said Joseph Gaines first was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief. The second time he was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for observation.

Niagara Falls firefighters first responded about 6:15 p.m. Monday to a stubborn blaze among vehicles at Myles Scrap Yard, 5501 Lockport Road. As they were leaving the scene, they spotted other small fires in another section of the property, discovered Gaines hiding among vehicles and held him until police arrived.

Called back at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews found a fire in a trailer filled with tires. Restaino said that a fire investigator noticed a cellphone near the trailer and, with the help of the Niagara County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, traced Gaines to house across the road from the junkyard.