A Buffalo man suspected in a series of thefts, a burglary and a robbery on the West Side and Elmwood was arrested last week, police announced Monday.

Juan Ortiz-Morales, 32, was taken into custody on Friday after detectives with the Northwest District alerted patrols about their interest in speaking to him, police said.

On July 1, Ortiz-Morales allegedly went into a store on Grant Street three times in the course of 30 minutes. The first time, he attempted to take some items from the store, but then fled.

He returned about 10 minutes later, and police said, he was carrying an "unknown object in his hand making threats." The suspect allegedly chased after the employees in the store and then took the items he had allegedly tried to steal earlier before fleeing. Police said the store employees locked the front door but then the suspect threw a cement block at the front door, before running away again.

He returned a third time and confronted a store employee at the back of the store. Police said the employee ran away from the suspect into the street and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The employee was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Ortiz-Morales is also accused of three petit larceny cases from another Grant Street business on July 9, Aug. 4 and Sept. 7. He's also accused of burglarizing a home in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue on Aug. 2.

He was being held in the Erie County Holding Center Monday.