Man subject of two orders of protection arrested after altercation

A man who was the subject of two orders of protection faces multiple charges following an altercation Saturday evening, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies who responded about 5:45 p.m. to an address in the Town of North Harmony arrested Dale R. Tremblay Jr., 35, of Ashville.
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Tremblay was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville to be arraigned through the Centralized Arraignment Program and was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
