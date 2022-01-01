 Skip to main content
Man subject of two orders of protection arrested after altercation
A man who was the subject of two orders of protection faces multiple charges following an altercation Saturday evening, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies who responded about 5:45 p.m. to an address in the Town of North Harmony arrested Dale R. Tremblay Jr., 35, of Ashville.

He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Tremblay was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville to be arraigned through the Centralized Arraignment Program and was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

