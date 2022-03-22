Man struck in leg by gunfire in Buffalo's Central Park neighborhood

A man was struck in the leg by gunfire Tuesday at Main Street and Fairfield Avenue in Buffalo's Central Park neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in a civilian vehicle, DeGeorge said. The man's injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Harold McNeil
