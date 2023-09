A man was stabbed outside a 7-Eleven at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Niemel Drive Tuesday night, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The attack happened at about 10:55 p.m., according to the report.

City firefighters treated the victim at the scene. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

A witness told police he saw the victim emerge from behind the building appearing to have suffered multiple stab wounds to the stomach.