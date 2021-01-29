 Skip to main content
Man stabbed on Elmwood Avenue in apparent 'random act of violence'
Elmwood stabbing

A man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon on Elmwood Avenue in what appears to be a random attack, police said.

The incident took place at about 2 p.m. Wednesday as the victim and his girlfriend were walking on the sidewalk along Elmwood near Ferry Street.

A surveillance video of the incident showed the couple walking south on the sidewalk as a man in a dark-colored ski hat, hoodie and pants approached. The video showed the man suddenly run toward them and then stab the victim in the torso. The assailant kept going past them, turned around for a moment, and then ran away through the parking lot of the Parish Commons as the couple hurried away.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

No arrests have been made.

The incident comes amid a wave of violence this month. There have been eight homicides since Jan. 1 and two more people who were wounded last year have died since. At least 31 people have been shot so far this year too, police said.

Maki Becker

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

