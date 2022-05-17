 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sought on warrants arrested after standoff in Batavia

  • Updated
A man wanted on warrants from Erie and Monroe counties was arrested Tuesday following a standoff with authorities after he allegedly broke into a home and attacked a woman there, Batavia police reported.

Gerald Brinson Jr., 33, of Rochester, was arraigned in Batavia City Court on charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, falsely reporting an incident, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He is held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

According to the report, Batavia police went to a home on Oak Street after Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a woman at 9:20 a.m. about a burglary and domestic incident there.

Police learned that the woman and her 1-year-old son had escaped the house, but that Brinson was still inside and refusing to leave. While inside, he allegedly called in a false report of gunfire on Ellicott Avenue, police said.

After Genesee County sheriff’s deputies, State Police and state Environmental Conservation officers came to assist, police said, Brinson came outside and was taken into custody without further incident.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

