Man shot to death by trooper may have been headed to Peace Bridge protest

The man who was shot to death by a state trooper Saturday morning in Buffalo may have been on the way to a protest rally, according to a woman who knew him.
State Police on Monday identified the man as James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa. He died after being shot by Trooper Anthony Nigro IV, a 14-year veteran of the State Police. Nigro was assigned to the Buffalo station of Troop T, which patrols the Thruway.
State Police Major Carla A. DiRienzo said the trooper fired his gun after reaching into the man's car as the man put the car into reverse.
Cary Arnold, a Pennsylvania woman who had a daughter with Huber 18 years ago, told The Buffalo News on Monday that she believes Huber might have been heading for the Peace Bridge rally in support of Canadian truckers protesting that country's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
“Last I knew, he was interested in something with the truckers up there, some kind of rally or protest or something. I don’t know exactly,” Arnold said. “He talked to my daughter on Thursday ... just a few days before the tragedy happened. He said something to her about wanting to protest. I’m assuming that that’s where he was heading. If he was heading toward Buffalo, that’s the only thing that makes sense to me.”
But she said she hadn’t talked to Huber herself about it.
Arnold said she believes Huber attended Cheektowaga schools as a boy before moving to Pennsylvania. She said he bounced from job to job but specialized in working on motor vehicles. Arnold said she has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Huber’s funeral expenses.
She said that so far as she knew, Huber did not own a gun.
“ I’ve never seen Jimmy with a gun, and I’ve known him for 20 years. He never even brought up guns to me. He never went hunting. Guns weren’t his thing,” Arnold said.
The state Attorney General's Office formally announced Monday that it has opened an investigation into the shooting. Such a probe is required by state law in all cases of officer-involved fatalities.
"The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association is providing union and legal representation to Trooper Anthony Nigro IV, which is the normal course of business for any job-related internal or external investigation involving our members," union president President Thomas H. Mungeer said. "Due to the ongoing investigation, at this time there will be no further comment."
State police said Saturday that a trooper saw a speeding driver about 10:38 a.m. on the Thruway in Brant. The tan-colored sedan was moving at more than 100 mph, troopers said.
It exited the Thruway at Exit 53, reportedly striking a state police vehicle there, and headed north on Interstate 190 toward downtown.
Several pursuing patrol cars broke off the chase as the vehicle exited to downtown streets.
However, a trooper came upon the same vehicle a short time later near the corner of Washington and Eagle streets, where the driver was in his car talking to some people.
The trooper, now identified as Nigro, approached the car and ended up reaching into it after the driver refused to exit the vehicle, state police said.
The driver, now identified as Huber, put the car into reverse, possibly dragging Nigro a short distance.
Nigro pulled his state-issued gun and shot Huber, whose car struck several fence posts before landing on its side on the ramp in an underground parking garage beneath the M&T building on Washington, near Eagle. The windshield was blown out.
Nigro was treated at a local hospital for what was described as minor injuries.
Nigro remains on active duty and has not been placed on leave, according to Trooper Tara McCormick, public information officer for Troop T.
McCormick said the investigation remains active. Body camera video from the scene will be released at some point, she said, and investigators also are reviewing video from security cameras in the vicinity of the incident scene.