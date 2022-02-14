Man shot to death by trooper may have been headed to Peace Bridge protest

The man who was shot to death by a state trooper Saturday morning in Buffalo may have been on the way to a protest rally, according to a woman who knew him.

State Police on Monday identified the man as James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa. He died after being shot by Trooper Anthony Nigro IV, a 14-year veteran of the State Police. Nigro was assigned to the Buffalo station of Troop T, which patrols the Thruway.

AG's Office investigating Thruway chase that ended in trooper fatally shooting man State Police Major Carla A. DiRienzo said the trooper fired his gun after reaching into the man's car as the man put the car into reverse.

Cary Arnold, a Pennsylvania woman who had a daughter with Huber 18 years ago, told The Buffalo News on Monday that she believes Huber might have been heading for the Peace Bridge rally in support of Canadian truckers protesting that country's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

“Last I knew, he was interested in something with the truckers up there, some kind of rally or protest or something. I don’t know exactly,” Arnold said. “He talked to my daughter on Thursday ... just a few days before the tragedy happened. He said something to her about wanting to protest. I’m assuming that that’s where he was heading. If he was heading toward Buffalo, that’s the only thing that makes sense to me.”

But she said she hadn’t talked to Huber herself about it.