Man shot several times on Buffalo's East Side
Man shot several times on Buffalo's East Side

A man suffered injuries that appeared to be serious when he was shot several times shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on Buffalo’s East Side, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center after officers were called to the scene of the shooting on C Street off Fillmore Avenue.

An investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

