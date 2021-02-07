 Skip to main content
Man shot Saturday night near Herkimer and Bird
Man shot Saturday night near Herkimer and Bird

A 23-year-old Buffalo man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday near Herkimer Street and Bird Avenue, not far from SUNY Buffalo State, according to city police.

The man arrived at Sisters Hospital just after 9 p.m. He was then transferred by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition Sunday morning. 

Anyone with information is asked to text or call the Buffalo police confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.

