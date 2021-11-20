Man shot outside Town of Tonawanda sports bar; police seek public's help

Town of Tonawanda police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation of a shooting at Sheridan Drive sports bar early Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Police said they were called to a large fight outside Devlins Deuce at 2335 Sheridan Drive around 2:20 a.m. and learned a man had been shot. The victim, who police did not identify Saturday, was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is expected to survive, police said.
Police released a photo of two "persons of interest" and asked anyone with information to call investigators at 879-6614, or the confidential tip line: 879-6606.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Matthew Spina
Buffalo News reporter
Incurable reporter: baseball fan; eternal Buffalo Bills optimist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.