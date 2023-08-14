A man was shot outside Templeton Landing early Monday morning, Buffalo police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. outside the restaurant near Erie Basin Marina.

An argument inside the business moved outside, which is when the victim was shot, police said.

The victim, whose age was not released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any further information.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.