Man shot on Koons Avenue listed in critical condition

An unidentified man was listed in critical condition Sunday in Erie County Medical Center after being shot overnight in the 200 block of Koons Avenue.

Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the 27-year-old victim was brought to ECMC in a private vehicle shortly before midnight Saturday.

The shooting occurred just south of Sycamore Street, across the street from Harvey Austin Elementary School.

There was a fatal shooting about a block away, at Koons and Walden avenues, in June 2020.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in solving the latest crime. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

