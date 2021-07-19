Man shot on Highland Avenue following large parties in Niagara Falls

A man was shot in the leg early Monday morning in the vicinity of Highland Avenue, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

An officer responding to a separate call at about 1:05 a.m. saw several vehicles speeding south on Highland, according to the report.

The officer pulled over an SUV near Michigan Avenue and 11th Street. The driver told the officer there was a person in the back seat who had been shot and they were on the way to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to the report.

The officer followed the vehicle to the hospital, then returned to the shooting scene. Officers found shell casings on the side of the street in front of Max's Lounge, 3030 Highland, according to the report.

The victim's age was redacted from the police report and a city spokesperson did not provide it. The victim's condition also was not available Monday morning.

"The Niagara Falls Police Department is currently investigating the incident and once information becomes available we will make it available," city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri wrote in an email.

Large parties of between 100 and 300 people were held Sunday and Monday on Highland between Calumet Avenue and Profit Lane, according to the police report.