A man was shot while sitting in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, officers were called to the scene near near East Utica Street shortly after 3 p.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.
- Dale Anderson
