A 38-year-old Niagara Falls man was shot in the leg about 10 p.m. Monday in a house in the 400 block of 19th Street, according to Niagara Falls police.

The victim, whose identity was not released by police, was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.

– Harold McNeil