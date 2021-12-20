Man shot in the arm outside Cheektowaga strip club

A man was shot early Monday morning at an Aero Drive strip club, according to Cheektowaga police.

The 38-year-old victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to an area hospital, police said. The victim's wound appears to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. at Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club, 999 Aero Drive.

Police said there was an incident between several people that happened in the club's parking lot.

No further information about the incident was released by police.

