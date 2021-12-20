Man shot in the arm outside Cheektowaga strip club

A man was shot early Monday morning at an Aero Drive strip club, according to Cheektowaga police.
The 38-year-old victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to an area hospital, police said. The victim's wound appears to be non-life-threatening, police said.
The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. at Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club, 999 Aero Drive.
Police said there was an incident between several people that happened in the club's parking lot.
No further information about the incident was released by police.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
