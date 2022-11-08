Man shot in leg on Exchange Street Monday night, then fire reported nearby Tuesday morning

A man was shot in the leg Monday night on Exchange Street just west of the Hamburg Street overpass, police said.

Then Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in a vacant building near the shooting scene.

It was not clear whether there was any connection between the two incidents.

The shooting took place just after 10:30 p.m. The victim was described as a 32-year-old man. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where has listed in stable condition Tuesday.

Then about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, a fire broke out at 568 Exchange St.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire at the vacant, boarded-up industrial building.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the Buffalo police tip line at 716-847-2255.