Man shot in first block of Pennsylvania Street on Buffalo's West Side

A man was struck by gunfire shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Pennsylvania Street on Buffalo's West Side, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The spokesman said the victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

Additional information on the shooting was not available late Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the police department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.