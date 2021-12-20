Man shot during robbery outside Cheektowaga strip club

A man was shot during a robbery early Monday morning outside an Aero Drive strip club, according to Cheektowaga police.

The attack happened at about 4 a.m. as the two victims were leaving Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club, 999 Aero Drive.

The victims, who knew each other, were getting into separate vehicles when two other men ran up and demanded property and cash, police said.

One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the arm while in his car. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

After the gunshot, the two victims exited their vehicles and ran, while being chased by the robbers, police said. As they ran, both victims fell and the robbers took jewelry and cash.

At least one more gunshot was fired during the incident, but it did not strike anyone, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at (716) 686-3979.

