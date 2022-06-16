 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot by Niagara Falls police out of ICU

reginald barnes niagara falls police body cam

This still image taken from police-worn body camera footage released by the Niagara Falls Police Department shows Reginald D. Barnes coming at officers with a knife behind a Rite Aid on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

 Contributed image
The man shot by Niagara Falls police June 3 is out of the intensive care unit but remains hospitalized, according to a city spokesperson.

Reginald Barnes

Reginald Barnes.

Authorities also have not yet filed any criminal charges against Reginald D. Barnes, 29, who remains in Erie County Medical Center, the spokesperson said in an email.

Police investigating the report of a suspicious person encountered Barnes shortly before 6 p.m. behind a Rite Aid at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.

Barnes pulled away from an officer who had approached him, was hit with a stun from a Taser and then came at an officer with a knife, according to a 30-second clip of police-worn body camera footage released June 7.

Barnes was on probation after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual abuse in May.

Two officers who police officials said fired shots at Barnes were placed on administrative leave after the incident.

The matter remains under investigation, authorities said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

