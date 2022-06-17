 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot by Niagara Falls police faces 6 charges, including attempted assault on an officer

  • Updated
reginald barnes niagara falls police body cam

This still image taken from police-worn body camera footage released by the Niagara Falls Police Department shows Reginald D. Barnes coming at officers with a knife behind a Rite Aid on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

 Contributed image
The man shot by Niagara Falls police June 3 after charging at an officer with a knife faces six charges including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Reginald D. Barnes, 29, was arraigned Friday afternoon in Erie County Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized following the shooting, prosecutors said in a news release.

Barnes was also charged with third-degree weapons possession, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, trespassing and resisting arrest.

He was ordered held without bail.

Police investigating the report of a suspicious person encountered Barnes behind a Rite Aid at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.

Barnes pulled away from an officer who had approached him, was hit with a stun from a Taser and then came at an officer with a knife, according to a 30-second clip of police-worn body camera footage released June 7.

Barnes is on probation after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual abuse in May.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

