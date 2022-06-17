Man shot by Niagara Falls police faces 6 charges, including attempted assault on an officer

The man shot by Niagara Falls police June 3 after charging at an officer with a knife faces six charges including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Reginald D. Barnes, 29, was arraigned Friday afternoon in Erie County Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized following the shooting, prosecutors said in a news release.

Barnes was also charged with third-degree weapons possession, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, trespassing and resisting arrest.

He was ordered held without bail.

Police investigating the report of a suspicious person encountered Barnes behind a Rite Aid at Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.

Barnes pulled away from an officer who had approached him, was hit with a stun from a Taser and then came at an officer with a knife, according to a 30-second clip of police-worn body camera footage released June 7.

Barnes is on probation after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual abuse in May.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.