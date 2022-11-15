Man shot by Buffalo police to enter probation-like program, undergo another forensic exam

A man shot by Buffalo police in September 2020 is being released into a probation-like program after being found competent to stand trial.

But the judge who ordered Willie N. Henley released wants another psychiatric evaluation done based on a report issued by the state's doctors who found him competent.

"Since he has been treated and given medication, he seems to have improved," State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek said in court Tuesday morning. "There is concern that he may or may not be fit to proceed, and we need to make that determination."

Henley was homeless when was shot in the abdomen by police on Sept. 12, 2020, near Genesee and Ash street, an event that triggered public protests against police.

In a lawsuit, Henley's family contends police had no justification for shooting him. An attorney for the officer who shot him has claimed Henley struck another officer three times with a baseball bat.

Man shot by Buffalo police found not competent to stand trial, sent to psych facility A 61-year-old homeless who was charged with hitting a Buffalo police officer with a baseball bat and was then shot by another police officer in September.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Henley, 62, was recently declared competent during a routine evaluation at the Central New York Psychiatric Center, where he had been since being found unfit to stand trial, said Franklin Pratcher, one of Henley's attorneys.

Henley has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony, though prosecutors have offered a plea agreement in which Henley would get probation if he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Pratcher said Henley has been accepted into the Erie County Probation Department's Release Under Supervision program, an alternative to incarceration program in which people in the program check in and follow other other procedures as required.

Henley, who is also being represented by James A.W. McLeod, has been in the custody of state mental health officials since April 2021.

Buffalo Police Officer Karl B. Schultz fired two shots at Henley after Henley reportedly hit Officer Alyssa Peron three times with a bat, an attorney for Schultz has said.

Assistant District Attorney Briana R.D. Miller told the judge she believed it would take about five or six weeks for the forensic examination to be conducted.

The parties are due back in court Jan. 17.