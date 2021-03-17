Man shot by Buffalo police found not competent to stand trial, sent to psych facility

A 61-year-old homeless man who was charged with hitting a Buffalo police officer with a baseball bat and was then shot by another police officer in September was found not competent to proceed with his trial and is being sent to a psychiatric facility in Rochester, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. announced Wednesday.

"Two independent doctors determined that he is not competent to go forward," Flynn said.

Willie Henley's case prompted marches through the streets of Buffalo and criticism from advocates of police reform who say that armed police should not respond to calls regarding people having mental health crises. It also raised questions about why Buffalo police hadn't been issued Tasers or other less-lethal weapons. Some Tasers have since been distributed to police officers.

On the afternoon of Sept. 12, someone called 911 about a man downtown who was behaving erratically. He was described as swinging a bat and screaming for hours. A group of police officers followed him for several blocks before the man, later identified as Henley, swung at one of the officers. That officer, a rookie just days on the job, was hit by Henley as he swung at him with an expandable metal baton, according to her attorney. Her supervisor, Karl Schultz, fired two shots. One of the shots hit Henley in the abdomen.