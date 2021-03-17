Man shot by Buffalo police found not competent to stand trial, sent to psych facility

A 61-year-old homeless man who was charged with hitting a Buffalo police officer with a baseball bat and was then shot by another police officer in September was found not competent to proceed with his trial and is being sent to a psychiatric facility in Rochester, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. announced Wednesday.
"Two independent doctors determined that he is not competent to go forward," Flynn said.
Willie Henley's case prompted marches through the streets of Buffalo and criticism from advocates of police reform who say that armed police should not respond to calls regarding people having mental health crises. It also raised questions about why Buffalo police hadn't been issued Tasers or other less-lethal weapons. Some Tasers have since been distributed to police officers.
On the afternoon of Sept. 12, someone called 911 about a man downtown who was behaving erratically. He was described as swinging a bat and screaming for hours. A group of police officers followed him for several blocks before the man, later identified as Henley, swung at one of the officers. That officer, a rookie just days on the job, was hit by Henley as he swung at him with an expandable metal baton, according to her attorney. Her supervisor, Karl Schultz, fired two shots. One of the shots hit Henley in the abdomen.
At the time, Henley was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear before mental health court, Flynn said. In 2017, he was charged with hitting a Buffalo police officer, Flynn said. He pleaded guilty in that case which was transferred to mental health court for sentencing.
Henley initially was jailed and two forensic exams conducted then indicated he was competent to stand trial. In the meantime, Henley's family made arrangements for him to be housed through the BestSelf agency where he would also receive mental health treatment, Flynn said. Flynn said his office agreed to allow Henley to be released a couple of days before the bed at BestSelf would be available, with the understanding that Henley would go home with a family member before checking in to the facility.
But, Flynn said, Henley never went to BestSelf and a family member came to the DA's Office in February to say that Henley had been "threatening" them. A new bench warrant was issued and Henley went back to jail. Two new forensic exams were conducted and this time he was found not competent.
Maki Becker