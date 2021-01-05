Man shot and killed by police after chase ends in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., by officers who had responded to a call about a suspected impaired driver, the Niagara Regional Police Service reported.

According to the report, officers shot the man after an interaction at about 2:22 p.m. in the area of Line 3 Road and Niagara River Parkway, about three miles south of Fort George.

Niagara Regional Police reported that officers from the Niagara Falls, Ont., station had been called at about 1:30 p.m. to investigate a suspected impaired driver in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Corwin Avenue in the tourist area of Niagara Falls, Ont., about 12 miles south of where the vehicle was intercepted.

A Buffalo News source reported that the vehicle was a red pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Hamilton, Ont., where it had been involved in several hit-run accidents.

The source said more than a dozen police vehicles, including several from the Ontario Provincial Police and the Niagara Parks Police, joined the chase along Niagara River Parkway. Two of the police vehicles were struck and disabled during the chase, the source said.

The source said that the truck hit police spike strips in the vicinity of Line 3 Road and that gunfire erupted when officers then tried to pull it over.