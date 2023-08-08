A man who was shot by Buffalo police officers after he threatened one of them with a knife pleaded guilty to a felony menacing charge Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

District Attorney John J. Flynn said Dominique D. Thomas, 32, of Buffalo, admitted to the highest sustainable charge against him, menacing a police officer or peace officer, a Class D violent felony.

Thomas faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 18 and continues to be held without bail.

Prosecutors said Thomas summoned officers to an apartment building in the 1900 block of Hertel Avenue near Shoshone Street about 4:30 a.m. March 14, 2022, by calling 911 and reporting someone was threatening to kill him.

According to prosecutors, officers encountered Thomas in a stairwell with a knife which he refused to drop to the floor. When he and the officers went outside to the street, he ran toward one of them with the knife and was shot several times.

Thomas was treated for multiple wounds in Erie County Medical Center. Flynn said his office reviewed the incident and determined that the shooting was justified.