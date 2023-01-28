 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man serving time for killing a youth football coach is sentenced again in another case

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man already serving a 25-year prison sentence for killing a youth football coach has been given a concurrent sentence of five years in a separate case, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Jason L. Washington Jr., 21, pleaded guilty last April to first-degree attempted burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with two incidents on Oct. 1, 2019.

Prosecutors said Washington fired numerous shots at a house on Ruspin Avenue in Buffalo and later that day tried to enter a house on LaSalle Avenue at gunpoint, but was thwarted when a resident grabbed a porch chair and hit him. In a subsequent scuffle, Washington shot himself in the hand and fled.

Washington was convicted last March of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and second-degree weapons possession in the shooting death of coach Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, 36, and the wounding of Shawn Faulk, 20, both of Buffalo, on Aug. 31, 2019.

People are also reading…

The shootings occurred as Aldridge attempted to break up a fight involving Washington and others after a youth football game in Emerson Park, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News