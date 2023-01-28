Man serving time for killing a youth football coach is sentenced again in another case

A Buffalo man already serving a 25-year prison sentence for killing a youth football coach has been given a concurrent sentence of five years in a separate case, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Jason L. Washington Jr., 21, pleaded guilty last April to first-degree attempted burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with two incidents on Oct. 1, 2019.

Prosecutors said Washington fired numerous shots at a house on Ruspin Avenue in Buffalo and later that day tried to enter a house on LaSalle Avenue at gunpoint, but was thwarted when a resident grabbed a porch chair and hit him. In a subsequent scuffle, Washington shot himself in the hand and fled.

Washington was convicted last March of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and second-degree weapons possession in the shooting death of coach Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, 36, and the wounding of Shawn Faulk, 20, both of Buffalo, on Aug. 31, 2019.

The shootings occurred as Aldridge attempted to break up a fight involving Washington and others after a youth football game in Emerson Park, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.