Man serving life prison term seeks to vacate 1998 conviction of killing Buffalo police officer

An Erie County judge will decide in about a month whether to grant a hearing to a man seeking to vacate his conviction 24 years ago of killing a Buffalo police officer.

A tactic by one of his defense lawyers helped lead to Jonathan Parker's first-degree murder conviction in the 1997 slaying of Officer Charles E. "Skip" McDougald, according to his current attorneys.

At trial, the then-defense lawyer told jurors during closing arguments that Parker "panicked" and shot at officers – an assertion made without consulting Parker, his current attorneys say.

Also, two witnesses at Parker's trial who implicated him in the shooting say they lied on the stand after being told to do so by police.

Parker's new attorneys say he was robbed of his right to a fair trial, a position they believe is buoyed by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision about a defendant's right to choose his own defense.

Parker is now serving a life sentence without parole for the crime, which also wounded another officer.

Throughout his trial, Parker maintained his innocence, and his trial attorneys never talked to him about plans to admit any guilt, said Robert M. Goldstein, one of Parker's current attorneys.

"We can establish our client never conceded to have his guilt given to the jury," Goldstein said in court last week.

Both then and now, James P. Harrington, who served as one of Parker's trial attorneys, said the defense's ultimate goal was prevent Parker from getting the death penalty, which was permitted in New York State at the time.

The admission was an effort to gain credibility with the jury, Harrington said in 1998 after the penalty phase of Parker's trial, as well as in legal papers filed last year with Parker's appeal for a hearing.

"To have credibility with the jury ... we had to admit some things," Harrington told a reporter after the jury decided against assessing the death penalty, according to Buffalo News coverage of the proceedings.

Last week, the Erie County District Attorney's Office argued before Erie County Judge James Bargnesi that the U.S. Supreme Court decision from 2018 shouldn't be retroactively applied. Prosecutors also questioned the reliability of witnesses who recanted more than 20 years after testifying.

At about 12:50 a.m. April 9, 1997, McDougald, 36, was shot in the chest on Northampton Street near East Parade Avenue. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later at Erie County Medical Center, having been driven there in his own patrol vehicle by other officers. Michael N. Martinez, McDougald's partner, was shot in the ankle.

The emergency room doctor testified at Parker's trial that a bullet "shredded" McDougald's heart.

Parker, who was 19 at the time, turned himself in two days after the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

McDougald and Martinez stopped Parker while investigating a reported theft of a van, a report that turned out to be false, jurors were told.

McDougald wasn't wearing a protective vest at the time. A strap on his vest had broken and he was waiting to be fitted for a new one, the jury learned at the trial.

One of the witnesses, Aaron Yarborough, recanted his testimony.

Yarborough's testimony in 1998 included that he saw Parker near Northampton and East Parade and that he saw him shoot McDougald, according to court papers filed by Parker's attorneys.

According to a News article from Sept. 17, 1998, Yarborough testified he did not witness the shooting, but saw Parker run past him with a gun seconds after the shooting.

In a sworn affidavit submitted to the court, Yarborough said a police detective told him after the shooting that if he did not say what the investigator told him to say, "that he would take me out in the corn fields and kill me."

Steven Metcalf, another of Parker's current defense attorneys, said the team is still trying to obtain court records relating to a past federal case against that detective. The lawyer alleged in court papers that the detective "has been convicted of doing something similar in a different case."

Assistant District Attorney Paul J. Williams III, chief of the District Attorney's Appeals Bureau, citing The News' past coverage in court, said what the detective pleaded guilty to was "nothing remotely similar to what is being alleged here."

The former Buffalo narcotics detective pleaded guilty in October 2005 to illegally accessing information from a Buffalo police computer, according to News archives. A News story from 2006 reported that he pleaded guilty "in connection with a charge of using a telephone to further drug trafficking activities."

The other recanting witness is Aaron Lott, who said he gave false testimony in exchange for a lighter sentence in a federal drug case. In his affidavit, Lott said a Buffalo police officer, whose name he didn't recall, promised he would do less time if he lied on the stand.

Prosecutors pointed out that a third witness testified she saw Parker fire the fatal shot and she has not formally recanted.

Martinez, the officer wounded in the shooting, testified he was 70% sure Parker was the person who shot him.

After about six hours of deliberations, a jury found Parker guilty of first-degree murder, as well as attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and two weapons charges.

On Oct. 24, 1998, the jury spared Parker's life, deciding instead on a sentence of life without parole in state prison. Jurors took about 18 hours to reach that conclusion.

Six years later, a court decision struck down the state's death penalty.

Parker, now 44, is serving his sentence at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, about 17 miles northeast of Glens Falls, according to Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records.

In addition to the issues about admitting guilt and recanting witnesses, Parker's lawyers also argue Parker should be allowed a hearing about vacating his conviction because they say he is innocent.

Last week, Bargnesi told attorneys in the case he expects to make a ruling in roughly 30 days.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.