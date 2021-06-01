Man seriously wounded in Swinburne Street shooting

A man was seriously wounded after being shot multiple times Monday night on Swinburne Street, Buffalo police said.

The man was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Swinburne, which runs south of Broadway and several blocks west of Bailey Avenue.

The man, whose age was not provided, was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

The incident follows a fatal shooting Friday morning on Bissell Avenue and another shooting Friday night inside the Perry Street municipal housing development.

The gunfire comes amid a surge in gun violence in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Through May 22, 134 people were either wounded or killed in shootings in Buffalo since the start of the year, according to the latest Buffalo Police Department statistics.