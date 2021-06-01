Man seriously wounded in Swinburne Street shooting

A man was seriously wounded after being shot multiple times Monday night on Swinburne Street, Buffalo police said.
The man was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Swinburne, which runs south of Broadway and several blocks west of Bailey Avenue.
The man, whose age was not provided, was transported to Erie County Medical Center.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.
The incident follows a fatal shooting Friday morning on Bissell Avenue and another shooting Friday night inside the Perry Street municipal housing development.
The gunfire comes amid a surge in gun violence in Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
Through May 22, 134 people were either wounded or killed in shootings in Buffalo since the start of the year, according to the latest Buffalo Police Department statistics.
The number of people shot over the same period last year was 74, meaning shootings are up year-over-year by 81%.
So far this year in Buffalo, shootings and homicides have nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.
Over the last 10 years, the average number of people shot in Buffalo in the first five months of the year is 56, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Buffalo police data.
In addition to shootings, homicides have also surged. Through May 22, 38 people have been killed in Buffalo, according to the police department. Over the same period last year, there were 23 homicides.
The average number of homicides through the end of May over the last decade is 17.
Last year, there were 24 homicides in Buffalo through the first five months of the year.
Efforts at violence interruption and community policing that were curtailed by the pandemic are resuming, law enforcement, community leaders and anti-gun violence groups announced Friday.