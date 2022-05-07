Man seriously injured in shooting Friday night

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by gunfire Friday night.
Police responded to the call in the 1300 block of East Delavan Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., according to a police spokesman.
The 27-year-old Buffalo man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.