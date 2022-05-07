 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man seriously injured in shooting Friday night

  • Updated
A man was seriously injured when he was struck by gunfire Friday night.

Police responded to the call in the 1300 block of East Delavan Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., according to a police spokesman.

The 27-year-old Buffalo man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. 

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

