A local man who admitted robbing the same South Buffalo bank branch twice in a week was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to serve up to six years in prison for his crimes, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

Donald R. Thie, 60, of no permanent address, must serve a minimum of two years in prison following his Dec. 15 guilty plea to three counts of robbery that included a third incident at another branch.

Prosecutors say Thie's crime spree began just before 10 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021, when he passed a note to a teller at a bank on Seneca Street. The note threatened the use of a weapon and Thie gestured as if he had one on him, authorities said. He stole $1,300 in cash in this robbery.

Then, at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 27, 2021, Thie returned to the same branch and, this time, stole $1,000 in cash after passing a threatening note to the teller.

One month later, at about 10:25 a.m. Jan. 24, 2022, Thie went to a bank branch on Dorrance Avenue, and ordered a teller to give him money, prosecutors say. He made off with $1,700 in this robbery.

Prosecutors did not further identify the two branches.