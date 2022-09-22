 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for 2015 Niagara Falls murder

  • Updated
LOCAL Yasin Abdu Sabur HICKEY

Yasin Abdu-Sabur is arraigned in the 2015 murder of Terri Lynn Bills on March 3, 2020, in the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. 

 Buffalo News file photo
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Niagara Falls woman and then sawing her body into pieces in 2015 was sentenced Thursday to serve 18 years to life in prison by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Yasin Abdu-Sabur, 38, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to killing 46-year-old Terri Lynn Bills inside Abdu-Sabur's Pierce Avenue home on June 6, 2015. Bills' dismembered body was found 10 days later in an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Abdu-Sabur later moved to Spartanburg, S.C., where he was arrested in February 2020.

In a statement released Thursday, District Attorney Brian Seaman said his office will do everything in its power to make sure Abdu-Sabur stays in prison the rest of his life.

"We will make sure that all the information about how this defendant not only murdered Terri Lynn Bill, but then dismembered her body, causing untold trauma to her family and the entire community, is made known to all future parole boards. This defendant should never be released," Seaman said.

