Man sentenced to 60 months for setting City Hall fire during 2020 protests

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
A Buffalo man who admitted he started a fire in City Hall during a May 2020 protest was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara issued the the maximum sentence available for Courtland Renford, 22.
Federal prosecutors asked the judge for a five-year sentence.
Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term of four years, nine months to five years.
Renford pleaded guilty in October to a federal rioting charge, which included starting the fire and looting at an Elmwood Avenue convenience store.