Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for setting City Hall fire during 2020 protests

The criminal justice system has been lenient with Courtland M. Renford before, a federal judge in Buffalo said Tuesday.
But the 22-year-old still has a "pretty substantial" criminal record, one that began at age 14, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara said.
And starting a fire in City Hall one night in May 2020 as peaceful protests turned violent, in a building the judge called a "cornerstone" of the city, caused some people in the region to be afraid of what else might happen, Arcara said.
"This was a very serious crime causing great chaos to the City of Buffalo," the judge said.
Arcara sentenced Renford to five years in prison followed by three years' parole. Renford pleaded guilty in October to a federal rioting charge, which included starting the May 30, 2020, fire and being among 30 or 40 people who looted an Elmwood Avenue convenience store earlier that night.
Federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of between four years, nine months and five years, and prosecutors asked the judge to impose a five-year sentence.
The judge also ordered Renford to pay restitution of $434.37 to the city.
Before he was sentenced, Renford told the judge he has remorse for what he did. He said he would "like to get rehabilitated," and wants "to be a better man" for himself and his 1-year-old son.
"I just hope in your heart you can help me be a better person," Renford said.
Events late that afternoon began as peaceful protests in Niagara Square as demonstrators marched against police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The scene stayed peaceful for hours. A crowd confronted armed U.S. marshals and Buffalo police in riot gear in front of the federal courthouse, tensions escalated and the scene later turned violent.
A burning laundry basket tossed through a broken City Hall window started the small blaze, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. A nearby television camera captured the act.
A van in Niagara Square was set on fire. Police fired tear gas. Reports of smashed windows and other vandalism came in from across the city.
"It was horrible what was going on at that time," Arcara said before issuing the sentence. Even though the fire didn't do much damage, it had the potential to be destructive, the judge said.
Once in police custody, Renford told police he started the fire, prosecutors have said. Overall, prosecutors had "very substantial" evidence against Renford, Arcara said.
Renford has been incarcerated since his arrest June 1, 2020, which means he has about three and a half years left on his sentence.
Renford originally was charged under a federal law that involves the destruction or attempted destruction of a building involved in interstate commerce. Had he gone to trial and been convicted on that charge, he would have faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of up to 20 years.
Renford has felony arson and burglary charges pending in Erie County Court in connection with the events of May 30, 2020.
Samuel P. Davis, Renford's attorney, said while Renford played a role in the events of that evening, others from outside the area came in to provoke disorder.
"They found a kid that was manic, suffering from mental health issues and used him, and now he’s the patsy. He’s the fall guy," Davis said. "He shouldn’t have done it, but the architect of what happened on that evening has yet to be brought to justice."
Davis called those who came into the area "professional stokers."
Renford suffers from bipolar and post traumatic stress disorders, Davis told the judge. He also was "born into a lot of dysfunction." Renford viewed protesting as a positive thing, had been raised by a grandmother who was politically active and viewed what he was participating in as n historic event that was "protesting unwarranted death."
"There are photos and video footage of people actually telling this young man to do these things, and, yes, he was the one that did it," Davis said, "but are we ignoring all the guys who don't look like him who told him to do it?"
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah E. Lenihan said there may have been a limited number of individuals who "hijacked these peaceful protests," but called claims that "professionals" came in and goaded demonstrators was "pure conspiracy theory."
Renford's actions "shook the city to its core," Lenihan said.
For Davis, this case is a missed chance for restorative justice. He said he was "disheartened" by the judge's sentence.