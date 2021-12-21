Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for setting City Hall fire during 2020 protests

"It was horrible what was going on at that time," Arcara said before issuing the sentence. Even though the fire didn't do much damage, it had the potential to be destructive, the judge said.

Once in police custody, Renford told police he started the fire, prosecutors have said. Overall, prosecutors had "very substantial" evidence against Renford, Arcara said.

Renford has been incarcerated since his arrest June 1, 2020, which means he has about three and a half years left on his sentence.

Renford originally was charged under a federal law that involves the destruction or attempted destruction of a building involved in interstate commerce. Had he gone to trial and been convicted on that charge, he would have faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of up to 20 years.

Renford has felony arson and burglary charges pending in Erie County Court in connection with the events of May 30, 2020.

Samuel P. Davis, Renford's attorney, said while Renford played a role in the events of that evening, others from outside the area came in to provoke disorder.