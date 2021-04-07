 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 5 years in Niagara Falls stabbing
Man sentenced to 5 years in Niagara Falls stabbing

Tre'Sione Bowser

Tre'Sione R. Bowser.

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A North Carolina man who committed two assaults in Niagara Falls in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to five years in state prison.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. tacked on three years of post-release supervision for Tre'Sione R. Bowser, 26, who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

He was extradited from North Carolina in June to face charges of pistol-whipping and robbing a man in a hotel room Feb. 28, 2019, and shooting a man in the leg March 6, 2019, after Bowser's robbery attempt netted only $1.

In another Niagara Falls second-degree assault case this week, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III placed Spencer Groom, 55, on interim probation for a year, pending a final sentence.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Groom stabbed a man in the neck from behind during an argument in a car. The District Attorney's Office said Groom was in the back seat and the victim was in the front passenger seat.

