Man sentenced to 35 years to life in 2018 killing of father of nine

A Buffalo man convicted of killing a 32-year-old father of nine in a 2018 shooting in an auto repair shop was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years to life in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

A jury last month found James J. Robbs Jr., 38, guilty of second-degree murder and weapons charges in the slaying of Michael Jenkins Jr. on Sept. 1, 2018.

Jenkins had just returned from leading the funeral procession of a friend on his motorcycle when he was killed, police and those familiar with the shooting previously said.

Jenkins was working as a mechanic at Mr. B's Auto Shop on East Ferry Street near Ernst Avenue.

State Supreme Court Judge Christopher J. Burns issued Robbs' sentence.

In January 2020, Robbs rejected an offer from Erie County prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter with a sentencing commitment of 18 to 22 years, his defense attorney said at the time.