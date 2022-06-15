 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing youth football coach
  Updated
A 20-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison plus five years of postrelease supervision for the 2019 double shooting that killed a youth football coach.

Jason L. Washington Jr., 20, was convicted of manslaughter, assault and weapons possession on March 10, 2022.

Erie County Judge Susan Eagan issued the sentence for Jason L. Washington Jr., who was convicted by a jury in March of manslaughter, assault and weapons possession.

Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, 36, was killed and a then-20-year-old man was wounded in the shooting behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue on Aug. 31, 2019.

Washington, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was acquitted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

During his trial, he testified he was acting in self-defense when he shot the two men.

Washington also faces three other felonies in connection with two incidents on Oct. 1, 2019.

In one incident, Washington is accused of firing shots at an occupied home. He has also been charged with attempting to burglarize a home on LaSalle Avenue that night.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

