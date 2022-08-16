 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison after second violent felony offense

A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision following convictions this spring on illegal gun and cocaine charges.

Jermaine E. Turner

Jermaine E. Turner had pleaded guilty May 31 to second-degree and third-degree counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. Turner was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court before Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics/Intelligence Unit used search warrants April 6 on the defendant and his two listed residences. At a traffic stop on the Kensington Expressway in Cheektowaga around 12:39 p.m., deputies found crack cocaine packaged for sale inside Turner's shirt pocket, the release said.

Investigators searched a residence on Deborah Lane in Cheektowaga around 2:32 p.m. the same day, finding an assault rifle and about 4 ounces of cocaine. A second investigation via search warrant, at about 3:53 p.m. April 6 at a residence on Elm Street in the City of Buffalo revealed another 4 ounces of cocaine and two illegal handguns.

The weapons charge is a violent felony, and Turner was sentenced as a second violent felony offender, according to the DA's Office.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

Man found dead in crashed vehicle

Police responded about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the area near East Utica Street and the Kensington Expressway, and found the man dead in a vehicle.

