Man punched by Buffalo police in viral arrest video pleads guilty to unrelated gun charge

Quentin Suttles, a Buffalo man who announced he plans to sue the Buffalo police for mistreating him during a May arrest last year, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning for criminal possession of a weapon.

The weapons case, which stems from a September 2019 arrest, was unrelated to the May arrest in which video showed he had been held down and punched by two officers.

A jury trial in the gun case was scheduled to begin Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Suttles faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 21. He remained released on $35,000 bail.

Prosecutors said that at about midnight on Sept. 18, 2019, Suttles was a backseat passenger in a vehicle when Buffalo police officers pulled it over. Police said they saw the driver speeding eastbound on Broadway when they initiated the traffic stop near Mohr Street.

The officers allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana and saw marijuana inside the vehicle, which prompted the search, the DA's Office said in a statement. Vehicle searches based on the odor of marijuana were recently banned as part of sweeping legislation that legalized the adult use of cannabis. The law was still in effect when this arrest was made.