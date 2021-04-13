Man punched by Buffalo police in viral arrest video pleads guilty to unrelated gun charge

Quentin Suttles, a Buffalo man who announced he plans to sue the Buffalo police for mistreating him during a May arrest last year, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning for criminal possession of a weapon.
The weapons case, which stems from a September 2019 arrest, was unrelated to the May arrest in which video showed he had been held down and punched by two officers.
A jury trial in the gun case was scheduled to begin Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Suttles faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 21. He remained released on $35,000 bail.
Prosecutors said that at about midnight on Sept. 18, 2019, Suttles was a backseat passenger in a vehicle when Buffalo police officers pulled it over. Police said they saw the driver speeding eastbound on Broadway when they initiated the traffic stop near Mohr Street.
Support Local Journalism
The officers allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana and saw marijuana inside the vehicle, which prompted the search, the DA's Office said in a statement. Vehicle searches based on the odor of marijuana were recently banned as part of sweeping legislation that legalized the adult use of cannabis. The law was still in effect when this arrest was made.
Suttles allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle. As officers forcibly removed him from the backseat, he allegedly fought with the officers and "would not release his hands." During the struggle, one of the officers felt a gun on Suttles. Prosecutors said the officer found a loaded 9 mm handgun on Suttles and he was arrested.
Last summer, a video circulated on social media of two Buffalo police officers holding Suttles down and punching him during an arrest. In the video, one of the officers can be heard saying "let it go" and a woman can be heard screaming "get off of him."
The Monroe County District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation into the officers' use of force and determined last month that no charges would be filed against either officer.
Suttles' civil attorney announced they had filed a notice of claim against the city and police for his treatment. She said Suttles suffered a fractured shoulder blade and orbital bone.
Maki Becker