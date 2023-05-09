A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead following a "disturbance" at an Eggert Road home Monday night, Cheektowaga police said.

Officers responded to 28 Eggert at about 7 p.m., police said in a news release.

The man, whose name was withheld, died at the scene. Police have not said how the man died.

"All parties are known to each other and are being cooperative," police said. "This is an ongoing investigation and there is no danger to the public."

The incident did not involve a standoff with police, Capt. Brian Coons said in an email.