Man prohibited from having firearms arrested after domestic incident with shotgun

A Ripley man prohibited by court order from having firearms was arrested after a domestic incident during which he allegedly had a shotgun, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Dennis J. Cash Jr., 33, is held in lieu of $2,000 bail in Chautauqua County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment.

According to the report, deputies responded to an address on Mechanic Street in Ripley after a call about 5:40 p.m. for a disorderly person with a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office said Cash and another person had been engaged in a physical altercation. When Cash refused a request by deputies to leave the premises, the Sheriff's SWAT Team was called and he was taken into custody without incident. An investigation is continuing.