Man pleads not guilty in incident where a detective was dragged down Niagara Falls street
Donald Rodgers Jr.

Donald Rodgers Jr. 

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Donald Rodgers Jr., charged with driving a car that dragged a Niagara Falls detective down Whitney Avenue May 20, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Niagara County Court.

Rodgers and Thomas Pryor, both 29, were indicted in connection with the incident that followed a traffic stop by a narcotics detective.

Thomas Pryor

Thomas Pryor

The officer had reached into the vehicle when it went forward, dragging the officer past "nine or 10 houses," Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said. The detective was not hurt.

Stoelting said Pryor, who was arraigned last week, allegedly was a passenger who leaned over, put the car in gear and urged Rodgers to drive off.

The Falls men were charged with reckless endangerment and attempted assault. Rodgers also was charged with reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Tinika Pugh

Tinika Pugh (2014 photo).

Rodgers was arrested June 9, when he allegedly had a gun in his vehicle and cocaine in his pocket, Stoelting said. His alleged passenger, Tinika Pugh, 40, of Lewiston, was charged with weapons possession.

