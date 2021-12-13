 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to fraud after more than $935K stolen from M&T customers
A Maryland man pleaded guilty Friday to fraud following an FBI investigation of a phishing scheme that it said resulted in $935,537 transferred illegally from M&T Bank customers' accounts. 

Orobola Adeboyeku, 27, of Lanham, Md., sent texts to the customers that appeared to come from the Buffalo bank in December 2019, informing them that their accounts had been locked, according to an affidavit from FBI Agent Adam Hamilton. The texts provided the customers with a link to a phony website where they could enter their Social Security number and other information to unlock the accounts.

The customers' information was then used to transfer money through a mobile payment app to bank accounts that Adeboyeku controlled, according to the FBI. 

Adeboyeku, who was arrested in Baltimore on Nov. 9, 2020, pleaded guilty in federal court in Buffalo to a single count of bank fraud, admitting he illegally obtained $2,500 from one M&T customer, court records show.

Federal guidelines suggest that he be sentenced to six to 12 months in prison and fined up to $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to say if authorities recovered the stolen funds and declined to disclose how many M&T customers were victimized.

